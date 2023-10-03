Napoli vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit the champions of the Italian Serie A in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Napoli were phenomenal last season but they’ve struggled a little bit in the start of the 2023-24 campaign, as Kvara has been at his best for a while now.

Los Blancos will still need to be very careful with Napoli’s offense, though. Both Kvara and Osimhen are very dangerous and Ancelotti’s men have not defended well so far this season, so it will be very important for Kepa & Co. to play with poise and composure defensively.

An away win in this game could very well give Real Madrid the edge for the rest of this Group Stage, so Los Blancos need to take this game very seriously and try to build a lead in the table tonight.

Will Madrid have enough to conquer Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium? Don’t miss the game!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.