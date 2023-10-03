CONFIRMED lineups: Napoli vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Napoli starting XI (TBC): Meret, Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera, Lobotka, Zielinski, Anguissa, Politano, Kvara, Osimhen.

Make no mistake, this will be a very tough game for Real Madrid. Napoli are a very strong team and beating them at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium will be tough. Can Madrid find some momentum and play well on defense against Osimhen and Kvara?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

