Ancelotti: “Having Bellingham and Vinícius both pressing on our left creates a lot of danger”

After Real Madrid edged a five-goal thriller in Naples, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the press room to analyse the game and he started his evaluation by stating: “It was a complete performance. We played very well in the first half, responding well to their opening goal by creating chances and taking the lead. The penalty was a turning point too and we suffered for 10 or 15 minutes, but then retook control and scored the winner at the end. I think the end result is fair.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham’s bright start in Madrid

Jude Bellingham was once again the star of the show and the Italian said of the summer signing: “The most surprising thing about Bellingham is that he’s only 20. He acts with a maturity as if he were 30 years old. It’s rare to see all the qualities he has in such a young player. Obviously, he is surprising everyone.”

Ancelotti on the Bellingham-Vinícius-Rodrygo front line

Offering some tactical analysis on the positions of the Bellingham-Vinícius-Rodrygo front line, the coach said: “In the first half, Bellingham and Rodrygo dropped further back and this caused Napoli problems when they tried to play the ball out. Bellingham, Rodrygo and Valverde had an important role there. We ask Vinícius to find the position where he feels at his best, and he’s always going to play out wide at times and Bellingham adapts when that happens. I think Bellingham and Vinícius combined well and having them both pressing on our left creates a lot of danger.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga at left-back

Asked why he played Camavinga at left-back once more, Ancelotti said: “I didn’t want to change the line-up too much after we’d played so well against Girona. I only brought back Rodrygo, who had rested. Camavinga brings us so many things, he can help us bring the ball out from left-back. We did well with his characteristics.”

Ancelotti on Modrić’s half hour

Luka Modrić was substituted on for the final half hour and the coach was asked for an evaluation of the midfielder’s performance, to which he said: “He did what we knew he could do. He brought his experience and knowledge of football to help the team, playing a high-quality 30 minutes. He is motivated and can contribute.”

Ancelotti on Kepa’s struggles with crosses

We saw again in this game some of Kepa’s problems with collecting crosses, with this the cause of the opening Napoli goal. Asked about this weakness in the goalkeeper’s game, Ancelotti said: “Each player has their characteristics. He suffered a little with the high balls, but he made good saves. Everyone has their weaknesses and that’s normal. He’s not super tall. Not everyone is perfect. I may be so handsome, but I’m not perfect! Not even you!”