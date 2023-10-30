 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 30 October 2023

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

With that Clasico win we can banish any thought of Carlo Out.

Why? For starters it doesn’t make sense with Los Blancos topping their Champions League group and La Liga standings as well. Secondly there isn’t any coach to come in mid season. Thirdly this is without Courtois, Militao and no proper number 9 for the first time in Madrid history and I gotta tip my hat to that despite the football being unwatchable by and large. Lastly Carlo is off to Brazil anyway at the end of the season. So frankly chanting Carlo in or out is pointless until the summer. He isn't going anywhere for now. But have at it anyway....

Calma Davide, Calma!!

Well this debate should be settled for now.

Throwback.

Missed every single chance he had in that match, but it was obvious that he was one of a kind.

