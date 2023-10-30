Bellingham after El Clasico: “I love comebacks”

Jude Bellingham continues to impress. The British attacker scored a brace to fuel Real Madrid’s late comeback against Barcelona in Saturday’s El Clasico, which increased their lead in the table to four points. Bellingham talked to Real Madrid TV right after the game and shared his thoughts after playing his first El Clasico.

“Another comeback. I love them. It’s hard on the heart, but they’re fun games. We gave it our all, we didn’t give up and I’m very happy. It was a good day. Neither myself nor the team were at our best, but we kept playing and little by little we started to put pressure on their midfield and defense. Then we got our reward. We showed belief and character and we took the three points,” said Bellingham.

The future Golden Boy winner described his first goal, which might have been the best one he’s scored as a madridista so far.

“I got the ball on the edge of the box. I’ve been saying for a few weeks that I need to try from outside. Maybe the opponents expect me to try to get into the box or combine with a team-mate and I wanted to surprise them by hitting it from outside the box. I know I have the technique and it went into the top corner,” he explained.

Bellingham revealed that he talked with his family after the final whistle.

“I just spoke to my family, but with the noise it was difficult to hear them well. I told them I was excited before the game. I had watched many Clasicos from the sofa with my family and I told them that today it was my turn to live it firsthand and do something great. I’ve done that and I’m very happy,” he added.

The British player could get some rest when Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano next Sunday in what should be a manageable game for Los Blancos.