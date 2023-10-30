Managing Madrid Podcast: The Real Deal Introduction

On this episode of a new leg of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Mehedi Hassan and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

How did Sid and Mehedi become diehard Real Madrid fans?

In this origin episode, they discuss:

Their early football memories

Favorite Real Madrid moments

The highs and lows of the heated Barcelona rivalry, especially during the Mourinho and Guardiola years

Favorite players growing up

Their respective journeys into tactics and content creation

Join as they recount the standout moments that shaped their fandom and what Real Madrid means to them today. A must-listen for any football fan!

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)