Managing Madrid Podcast: Tchouameni injured: Navigating the next two months

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Is it a good omen that Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes haven’t gotten going yet?

Have we learned now that Eduardo Camavinga is undroppable in big games?

Is Camavinga the 6 now while Aurelien Tchouameni is gone?

What does he have to improve in that position?

Tchouameni’s injury and timeline

Upcoming schedule without him

His tweet defending Gavi

David Alaba’s struggles

Are Real Madrid exceeding our expectations?

Ilkay Gundogan’s comments after the game

Xavi Hernandez vs Carlo Ancelotti’s head to head record

Should Ancelotti approach big games differently?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)