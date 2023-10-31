 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 31 October 2023

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Congratulations Jude and Vini!!

Strong finances yet again so where is the spending?

As highlighted in Matt Wiltse’s article, the club is on a solid financial footing with year end income exceeding pre pandemic levels. Stadium income from the new Bernabeu is expected to shoot up in the coming years as well. All this is in no small part thanks to Florentino Perez’s vision and we should be immensely thankful that we have a proper Madridista at the helm. One area that still puzzles me is why the lack of spending especially in key areas of need? Has the stadium renovation been more expensive than anticipated? Having a nice foundation is great but not if it doesn’t translate into silverware. They’ve been rumors that Caro hasn’t got the signings he’s requested but he’s too nice to come out and say so.

The table isn’t updated with this summer’s activity.

ICYMI: Ancelotti’s Tinkering Means New Role for Jude Bellingham.

In this article, Matt Wiltse looks at a potential new role for Jude with greater defensive responsibility. Give it a read.

