Daily Thread: 31 October 2023

Strong finances yet again so where is the spending?

As highlighted in Matt Wiltse’s article, the club is on a solid financial footing with year end income exceeding pre pandemic levels. Stadium income from the new Bernabeu is expected to shoot up in the coming years as well. All this is in no small part thanks to Florentino Perez’s vision and we should be immensely thankful that we have a proper Madridista at the helm. One area that still puzzles me is why the lack of spending especially in key areas of need? Has the stadium renovation been more expensive than anticipated? Having a nice foundation is great but not if it doesn’t translate into silverware. They’ve been rumors that Caro hasn’t got the signings he’s requested but he’s too nice to come out and say so.

Even after signing Endrick, Real Madrid are still not among the 25 top net spending teams in the last 10 years, despite generating the most revenue and winning 5 UCLs since



Some are activating levers while others are making shady partnerships to over-inflate their revenue. pic.twitter.com/eKQITL3LwG — John H O N E S T Y (@ExJohnHonestyy) December 8, 2022

The table isn’t updated with this summer’s activity.

