Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Post-Clasico salty debate

Kiyan and Diego arrive to battle 

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Did Barcelona really deserve to win El Clasico the way so many of their fans (and Xavi) claimed?
  • Ilkay Gundogan’s statement after the game
  • Gavi’s peformance vs Real Madrid
  • Where is Barca’s self criticism of their 2nd half performance?
  • Barca’s injury excuse: A debate on how valid it is considering
  • Barca’s meltdown job and Real Madrid’s 2nd half momentum with the subs
  • Does Messi deserve the Balon D’or?
  • And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

