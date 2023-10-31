Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Post-Clasico salty debate

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Did Barcelona really deserve to win El Clasico the way so many of their fans (and Xavi) claimed?
- Ilkay Gundogan’s statement after the game
- Gavi’s peformance vs Real Madrid
- Where is Barca’s self criticism of their 2nd half performance?
- Barca’s injury excuse: A debate on how valid it is considering
- Barca’s meltdown job and Real Madrid’s 2nd half momentum with the subs
- Does Messi deserve the Balon D’or?
- And much more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...