Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Post-Clasico salty debate

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Did Barcelona really deserve to win El Clasico the way so many of their fans (and Xavi) claimed?

Ilkay Gundogan’s statement after the game

Gavi’s peformance vs Real Madrid

Where is Barca’s self criticism of their 2nd half performance?

Barca’s injury excuse: A debate on how valid it is considering

Barca’s meltdown job and Real Madrid’s 2nd half momentum with the subs

Does Messi deserve the Balon D’or?

And much more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas