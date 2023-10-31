Real Madrid want to sign both Haaland and Mbappe in 2024 -report

Rumors are circulating once again about Real Madrid’s interest in signing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024, as reported by Josep Pedrerol on Monday’s El Chiringuito. According to the same report, it is believed to be Mbappe’s last chance to join Los Blancos.

While Pedrerol’s reliability in Real Madrid transfer news has been questionable in recent years, there is a possibility for the club to secure both players if Mbappe becomes a free agent. If reports are accurate, Haaland could have an affordable release clause next summer, making these potential signings more financially feasible for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s attacking line has shown room for improvement, and the addition of Haaland and Mbappe would undoubtedly provide a much-needed upgrade over the current roster.

However, it is important for fans around the world to approach this report with caution and skepticism.