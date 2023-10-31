OFFICIAL: Vinicius signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid has officially announced the contract extension of Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior. The 23-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027. This move comes as no surprise, as Vinicius has established himself as one of the best attackers in world football in recent years.

According to reports in the Spanish press, both parties had reached an agreement on the extension well in advance, with the club choosing to make it public today. The contract extension also includes a significant salary raise for Vinicius, who had been earning the same amount as when he first signed for Real Madrid.

While already considered one of the best attackers in the world, Vinicius still has room for improvement. As he continues to gain experience and adapts to new positions on the field, such as playing through the center, his potential for growth remains promising.

This contract extension solidifies Real Madrid’s commitment to the talented Brazilian attacker and highlights their belief in his future contributions to the team’s success. Fans can expect to see more electrifying performances from Vinicius in the years to come as he continues to showcase his skills on the pitch.