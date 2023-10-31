HIGHLIGHTS: Bellingham and Vinicius at the Ballon D’or Gala

Real Madrid had two players feature from the men’s team at last night’s Balon D’or Gala in Paris on Monday night: Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Bellingham and Vinicius both took home awards — the former won the Kopa Trophy; while the latter took home the Socrates Award.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham, who has scored 13 goals in 13 games to start his Real Madrid career, won the Kopa Trophy, which goes to the best U21 player in the world.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the support,” Bellingham said upon receiving the award. “Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and the English National Team. Thanks for helping me get to where I am today. This award means a lot. I remember my former teammates, they have all helped me so much. I’m wearing the number 5, I’ve got a long way to go to replicate what Zidane did. He’s a player who inspires me.”

Such a well spoken man, Jude Bellingham. More to come indeed.



Also them panning the camera to Ter Stegen when they talked about the Clasico is kind of funny pic.twitter.com/14gds97op4 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 30, 2023

Vinicius Jr

Vinicius, who did tremendous work off the field to set up Insituto Vini Jr, which helps provide access to higher quality education in Brazil, won the Socrates Award, which ‘recognises footballers who show great commitment to charity and social projects.’

“I’m so happy to win this award and to be able to help so many favelas in Brazil,” Vinicius said. “It’s a real dream for me to be surrounded by so many wonderful players. We must always speak out against racism and I will do that wherever I can in order to help all players who experience it. I want to build my strength so I can keep fighting and ensure it becomes less common. It’s a bit sad to have to talk about it,” he said after receiving the prize.”