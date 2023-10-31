Rodrygo’s contract extension to be announced this week

Real Madrid announced Vinicius Junior’s contract extension today. They’re not done, as Rodrygo’s own new deal is set to be announced this week as well, according to a report from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Rodrygo’s new contract will run until 2028 and will include a release clause of €1,000 million, which is customary for the club’s top players.

While Rodrygo has struggled this season, Real Madrid remains confident in his abilities and is hopeful that this contract extension will serve as a catalyst for his improvement. The club, along with coach Ancelotti and the rest of the team, is counting on Rodrygo to bounce back and make significant contributions on the field.

The Brazilian attacker has been playing in the center of Real Madrid’s offensive line and it will be interesting to see if he can get used to that position during the next few weeks.