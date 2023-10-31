DISCUSSION: Should Eduardo Camavinga be a GUARANTEED starter in big games?

Eduardo Camavinga completely changed the game against Barcelona on Saturday when he entered the field for Ferland Mendy in the 51st minute. He was tremendous under pressure, contributed to Real Madrid’s attack, and was staunch on defense. On the Managing Madrid post-game podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Jose Perez discussed this extensively.

Should Eduardo Camavinga be a NON-NEGOTIABLE starter for Real Madrid in big games?!

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani giving his thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Should Camavinga be a guaranteed starter in big matches? Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

