Player Ratings: Napoli 2 - 3 Real Madrid; 2023 UEFA Champions League Group Stage

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—6: Ancelotti mentioned post-game that Kepa struggles with crosses and the birthday boy had a poor mistake coming out for a cross on the first goal conceded. Gradually improved as the game wore on and made a massive stop to deny Osimhen from a header inside the box.

Dani Carvajal—5: Kvara had Carvajal on skates for most of the match and often took a double team from Valverde or Tchouameni to help slow him down. Fortunately for Carvajal, Kvara’s passing was poor but he did come close on one occasion with a shot from outside the box.

Toni Rudiger—9: The bigger the physical challenge, the more Toni Rudiger relishes the opportunity. Had one or two moments where Osimhen beat him aerially, but otherwise was foot-perfect against the Nigerian.

Nacho—8: Unfairly called for a penalty kick handball after a superb tracking job and blocked shot on Osimhen from inside the box.

Eduardo Camavinga—6.5: A few heavy touches in the final third and sloppy passes, but provides so much on-ball value when dribbling out from the left back position. Defended well against Politano.

Tchouameni—8.5: Casemiro-esque performance when it came to his timing on when to double down on the ball carrier or provide support to fullbacks or center backs defensively. Continues to impress this season.

Toni Kroos—7: Another day at the office for Toni Kroos — 3 key passes, 7/8 long balls completed, 50/52 passes along with 61 touches.

Fede Valverde—8.5: Scored an absolute belter from outside the box to win the game for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham—9: Another game and another goal as well as an assist. Earned UEFA’s MOTM on the night and continues to thrive in more advanced positions. Economical with his touches, but always brings an impact to the final third. Finished the game with 4 key passes, 2 big chances created, 3 completed dribbles, 4 tackles and 2 interceptions. Worked hard on both sides of the ball.

Vinicius JR—8: Great finish on Madrid’s opening goal after being slotted through by Bellingham. Gave Di Lorenzo and Ostigard a difficult night with his movement and trickery.

Rodrygo—7: Another game without a goal and another game where he was unlucky not to score. Carved open the first big chance of the game through his own ingenuity and dribbling. His ability to turn and take multiple defenders on off the dribble caused havoc and created opportunities for his teammates. The goals will come.

Substitutions:

Ferland Mendy—6: Replaced Camavinga at left back and had a routine job of keeping Napoli sub Elmas quiet.

Luka Modric—8: Changed the game and gave Madrid more control after Napoli dominated the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Joselu—3: Very limited impact for his 15 minutes on the field — 6 touches and 3 passes.

Dani Ceballos —N/A: Replaced Vini JR late in the game to help Madrid see out the result.