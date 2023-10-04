Managing Madrid Podcast: Napoli 2 - 3 Real Madrid, Champions League 2023 - 2024

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI
- Eduardo Camavinga’s left-back performance
- Will he start Camavinga at LB in El Clasico?
- Kepa’s blunder / performance
- Real Madrid’s set pieces on defense
- Contrast in Real Madrid’s performance vs Napoli in both halves.
- Rodrygo’s performance
- Vinicius Jr’s performance
- Jude Bellingham’s performance
- How good are Real Madrid, actually?
- Antonio Rudiger’s performance
- Ancelotti’s subs
- Aurelien Tchouameni - Toni Kroos dynamic
- Nacho’s handball and VAR
- And more
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)
