Managing Madrid Podcast: Napoli 2 - 3 Real Madrid, Champions League 2023 - 2024

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

Eduardo Camavinga’s left-back performance

Will he start Camavinga at LB in El Clasico?

Kepa’s blunder / performance

Real Madrid’s set pieces on defense

Contrast in Real Madrid’s performance vs Napoli in both halves.

Rodrygo’s performance

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Jude Bellingham’s performance

How good are Real Madrid, actually?

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Ancelotti’s subs

Aurelien Tchouameni - Toni Kroos dynamic

Nacho’s handball and VAR

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)