Business As Usual: 4 Oct 2023

Another Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Napoli v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

————————

Business As Usual

Orchestral Anthems. Chorus in the Night.

Desperate Defending. A Thunderous Strike.

Enigmatic Refereeing. Flailing Gloves and Hands

Business As Usual. For Real & Jude Bellingham

3-2. Real Madrid. MOTM - Jude.

Understated Performances

A quick shoutout to someone who has been performing at a peak level for the majority of the season, but imo has been overshadowed by starboy Bellingham and other players in more glamorous positions. I’ve been saying it since last year and most of you will disagree but Antonio Rüdiger is our best CB. Yes — on his given day Militao is simply elite. But Rudi with consistent minutes is not only elite but consistent. An anchor on our defense regardless of who he is paired with. Another remarkable performance against one of the world’s lead ST alluding to his peak performance against Erling Haaland last CL semi-final.

Friendship FC

How can you not root for this team?

