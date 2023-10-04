Business As Usual: 4 Oct 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Business As Usual

Orchestral Anthems. Chorus in the Night.

Desperate Defending. A Thunderous Strike.

Enigmatic Refereeing. Flailing Gloves and Hands

Business As Usual. For Real & Jude Bellingham

3-2. Real Madrid. MOTM - Jude.

BIG WIN FOR REAL MADRID. pic.twitter.com/xx9o6sVS7i — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 3, 2023

Jude Bellingham's sensational start to the season. pic.twitter.com/qZgQi6gXUv — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 3, 2023

I can’t stop watching this Jude Bellingham goal. pic.twitter.com/EGo3fdjkjN — TC (@totalcristiano) October 4, 2023

Understated Performances

A quick shoutout to someone who has been performing at a peak level for the majority of the season, but imo has been overshadowed by starboy Bellingham and other players in more glamorous positions. I’ve been saying it since last year and most of you will disagree but Antonio Rüdiger is our best CB. Yes — on his given day Militao is simply elite. But Rudi with consistent minutes is not only elite but consistent. An anchor on our defense regardless of who he is paired with. Another remarkable performance against one of the world’s lead ST alluding to his peak performance against Erling Haaland last CL semi-final.

Rudiger on big Champions League nights marking elite strikers is one of the best sights — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) October 3, 2023

Antonio Rüdiger masterclass.



Put some respect on his name. pic.twitter.com/zL00nTOkHH — TC (@totalcristiano) October 3, 2023

This angle of Rudiger's celebration pic.twitter.com/01INHQU7li — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 3, 2023

Friendship FC

How can you not root for this team?

What a pic pic.twitter.com/l60ZLFyYxw — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 3, 2023

The future is now. pic.twitter.com/Jue684kpDF — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 3, 2023

The comments under Camavinga’s post. pic.twitter.com/nxLn2W0PDZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 3, 2023