DISCUSSION: Can Real Madrid compete for the Champions League with Bellingham as their main scorer?

Jude Bellingham has led Real Madrid’s offensive line all season long even though he’s the team’s attacking midfielder. Bellingham has scored eight goals in nine appearances for Real so far this year, but is that enough for Los Blancos to compete for the Champions League?

In this fragment of Managing Madrid’s post-game show I tried to voice my concerns about whether or not Bellingham can sustain this kind of scoring production as an attacking midfielder.

For Real Madrid to compete with the elite teams in European football, Vinicius and Rodrygo will have to take a leap and start scoring efficiently to help both Bellingham and Rodrygo. Needless to say, Vinicius has been out injured for a month so his numbers are more than reasonable. However, Rodrygo has been starting all season long and has only scored one goal and delivered one assist in almost 800 minutes.

It’s now time for him to step his game up.