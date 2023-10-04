Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis; Liga F

Preview

Las Blancas will finally play the first matchday of Liga F that was scheduled in the beginning of September but had to be postponed due to the strike that took place at that time.

Real Madrid Femenino face Real Betis, and this is the first match played at home since May. The white club are at the top of the league table after the two played matchdays with only Barcelona above due to the goal difference. The Sevillian team will try to stop their hunt for the third consecutive win. The verdiblancas have won their game against Villarreal and lost against Real Sociedad.

The kickoff is on Wednesday, October 4th, at 20:00 CEST on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Goalkeepers: Misa, Chavas

Defenders: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava, Sara López

Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Sara López joins the first team from the academy as the eighth defender.