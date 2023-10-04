Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

The first mathday of Liga F of the season 2020/23 had to be postponed due to a strike that took place in the beginning of September. Las Blancas finally get to play the game of matchday 1 this week.

Real Madrid Femenino face Real Betis, and this is the first match played at home since May. The white club are at the top of the league table after the two played matchdays with only Barcelona above due to the goal difference. The Sevillian team will try to stop their hunt for the third consecutive win. The verdiblancas have won their game against Villarreal and lost against Real Sociedad.

The last time these two sides clashed was in April where Las Blancas came victorious with the result of 1-3 thanks to the goals of Weir, Møller and Olga.

How to Watch

Date: 04/10/2023

Time: 20:00 CEST (2pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube