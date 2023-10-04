Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis; Liga F

It’s almost an entirely different lineup from the game against Tenerife last Sunday. Ivana is back for the first game since last season, replacing Rocío in the line-up. Svava also takes Olga’s spot on the LB, and Kenti starts on Rb. Maite takes Zornoza’s place to play alongside Teresa and Toletti. Feller leads the attack with Athenea and Linda on the wings.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Teresa, Ivana, Toletti, M. Oroz, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Chavas, Rocío, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Zornoza, Freja Siri, Sara López

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Real Betis XI: Paula Vizoso, Roberts, Carla Armengol, Natalia Montilla, Rosa Marquez, Nuria, Carol Ferez, Gema Soliveres, Violeta Quiles, Dorine, Paula Perea

Subs: Malena, María Jiménez, Carmen Álvarez, Leles, Noelia Salazar, Cameron, Marina Sánchez

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 04/10/2023

Time: 20:00 CEST (2pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube