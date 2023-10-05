 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 5 Oct 2023

Another Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Napoli v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

————————

King Joselu

Although I don’t really trust relovo as a source, it’s a slow news day, so we’re going to latch onto some ‘petty tings’. I am an ardent Rodrygo fan. There is only one goat — Rodrygo, and Juninho is simply his prophet. I am the prophet of La Iglesia de Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos. But simply put: Joselu HAS to start. He’s our only real ST and the only forward who looks comfortable in this 4-4-2. Now if it’s true that Flo is worried about us transitioning to becoming only a cross focused team with Joselu, that’s a massive issue and condemnation of Flo (for not buying a different striker) and Carlo (for not being tactically depth enough to create a non-cross based system with Joselu). I’d much rather see Joselu than Rodrygo as a starter. In a perfect world, I’d much rather see Joselu than the additional midfielder (aka Kroos / Modric / Cama). Again, I don’t fully believe this rumor but it is what it is.

Poll

Should Joselu Be A Starter?

view results
  • 76%
    Yes
    (90 votes)
  • 23%
    No
    (28 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which Forward Combo Do You Prefer?

view results
  • 14%
    Vini + Rodrygo
    (18 votes)
  • 31%
    Vini + Joselu
    (39 votes)
  • 49%
    Vini + Joselu + Rodrygo
    (60 votes)
  • 4%
    Other
    (5 votes)
122 votes total Vote Now

World Champions Brought to You By Madrid

The new WC set up by FIFA is a bit farcical (the 2030 will be hosted in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, but Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will open their matches at home to commemorate the WC anniversary). However, it is cool that the final will be at the Santiago Bernabeu. Anyway, we’re 7 years away from this.

Friendship FC (Part Deux)

(lyrics from Sprinter by Dave x Central Cee)

