Daily Thread: 5 Oct 2023

King Joselu

Although I don’t really trust relovo as a source, it’s a slow news day, so we’re going to latch onto some ‘petty tings’. I am an ardent Rodrygo fan. There is only one goat — Rodrygo, and Juninho is simply his prophet. I am the prophet of La Iglesia de Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos. But simply put: Joselu HAS to start. He’s our only real ST and the only forward who looks comfortable in this 4-4-2. Now if it’s true that Flo is worried about us transitioning to becoming only a cross focused team with Joselu, that’s a massive issue and condemnation of Flo (for not buying a different striker) and Carlo (for not being tactically depth enough to create a non-cross based system with Joselu). I’d much rather see Joselu than Rodrygo as a starter. In a perfect world, I’d much rather see Joselu than the additional midfielder (aka Kroos / Modric / Cama). Again, I don’t fully believe this rumor but it is what it is.

Rodrygo and Vinicius will start the big games for Real Madrid this season.



Relevo claim that Florentino Perez does not want their number one plan to be launching crosses into Joselu with the world watching. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/CWHSPAGqKX — Football España (@footballespana_) October 4, 2023

World Champions Brought to You By Madrid

The new WC set up by FIFA is a bit farcical (the 2030 will be hosted in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, but Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will open their matches at home to commemorate the WC anniversary). However, it is cool that the final will be at the Santiago Bernabeu. Anyway, we’re 7 years away from this.

July 14th 2030: FIFA World Cup Final at the Santiago Bernabeu. @marca pic.twitter.com/wctnPj6NFq — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 4, 2023

Friendship FC (Part Deux)

Jude Bellingham: "You don't understand how big Real Madrid is until you play for them." pic.twitter.com/Twhjb4dSMX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 4, 2023

