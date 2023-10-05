Managing Madrid Podcast: Live Call: Bellingham vs Pedri; Rodrygo’s form; Once de Gala

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Would Xabi Alonso implement a 3-4-3 at Real Madrid?

Fede Valverde’s role this season compared to last season

Jude Bellingham — deeper or advanced role?

What is Bellingham’s weakness?

Bellingham vs KDB vs Pedri

How do we explain Rodrygo’s struggles?

Are we exaggerating’s his struggles?

Luka Modric vs Toni Kroos all time?

Prediction for El Clasico XI

Fran Garcia, how good will he be?

How many more years will Kroos / Modric play?

How playing LB has actually helped Camavinga’s development

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)