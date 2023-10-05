Santiago Bernabeu set to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Final -reports

Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is set to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup Final, according to a report published on Spanish newspaper El País which was then echoed in MARCA and other outlets. The tournament will also host some games in Portugal and Morocco while Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will play their first games in their countries as well. This will be the first FIFA World Cup hosted across three different continents.

Right now, Spain have five stadiums to host the World Cup. The Bernabeu, the Metropolitano [Madrid], the Camp Nou, the Cornella-El Prat [Barcelona] and La Cartuja in Sevilla. The Spanish football federation will try to increase the number of cities involved in the competition, with Bilbao and San Sebastian as the main candidates to join the FIFA World Cup.

The Santiago Bernabeu hosted the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final and it seems that 48 years after that event, the new version of the stadium will once again be the center of the football world.