Visit Dubai and Real Madrid join forces

Dubai, the city of dreams and innovation, has announced a landmark global partnership with Real Madrid, the most successful club in football history. The agreement, which was signed by Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, and Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), makes Dubai an official destination for the club.

The collaboration, which covers both the men’s and women’s football first teams, aims to create new growth opportunities for both institutions and support Dubai’s ambitious plans as part of the Dubai Economic Agenda - D33. As two leading brands with joint values, ambitions and a dedication to excellence and innovation, the partnership promises a range of exciting activations, special fan moments and unique experiences for Dubai and Real Madrid fans.

One of the highlights of the partnership is the Real Madrid theme park at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest in the Middle East, which will feature attractions related to the club, a museum, football skill games, as well as a wide range of restaurants and commercial areas selling official Real Madrid products.

Dubai, which is known for its diverse range of destinations, will also bring a taste of its culture and hospitality to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, offering fans unforgettable experiences and services of the highest standards. Dubai’s strong public and private sector relations are at the heart of its success, and this new collaboration with Real Madrid further builds on a longstanding partnership.

Emilio Butragueño, director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, commented: “We are very proud of this new partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism as the Club’s first Official Destination Partner. Dubai is a destination that strives for excellence in all its entertainment offerings, which is a value shared by the Club. We are delighted to bring this exciting tourist destination to our millions of Madridistas around the world.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of DCTCM, commented: “We are excited to begin our journey with Real Madrid as a global partner. This game-changing collaboration between Dubai and the greatest club in the world is built upon a shared vision and values, where every achievement serves as motivation to pursue new heights. With our aim to consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities, this strategic alliance will harness the strengths of a leading destination and the world’s most celebrated team, to reaffirm Dubai globally as the best city to visit, live, and work in.”

With this partnership, Dubai and Real Madrid have shown their commitment to creating a better future for their fans and communities through sport, tourism and entertainment.