Valencia accuse Vinícius Jr. of lying and demand rectification of his words

Valencia have issued a statement on Thursday accusing Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. of lying in his version of the events that occurred at the Mestalla Stadium on May 21, when he was racially abused by fans during a La Liga match.

The Brazilian player gave a video teleconference on Thursday, in which he gave his version of the events.

However, Valencia have rejected his statements and said that they were “generalized, false and lacking any evidence”. The club said that they have cooperated with the police investigation and that they have identified and denounced the individuals who were involved in the racist insults, but that Vinicius was generalizing the entire fan base.

The club demanded that Vinícius Jr. rectify his statements, and brought up the case of Carlo Ancelotti, who back-tracked on his initial comments by clarifying it was not the entire Valencia fan base that was racist.

“Given the information published regarding the alleged statement given in court by the footballer Vinícius Jr. stating that the entire Mestalla stadium hurled racist insults at him in the match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF last season, Valencia want to express your surprise, rejection and indignation,” Valencia said in their statement.

“The Club is fully aware of the seriousness of this matter. Racism has no place in football or in society, but it cannot be fought with fallacies or unfounded lies. This issue requires the involvement of everyone and Valencia CF understands that it must be scrupulously precise and responsible in this type of demonstrations.

“The Valencia fans cannot be classified as racist and Valencia CF demands that Vinicius Jr. publicly rectify his alleged statement this morning.”