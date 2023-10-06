For All The Dogs: 6 Oct. 2023

“Yuh...MM tensions definitely rising...t’d up right now...t-time...t-time...tea time, tea time, tea time...” - Aubrey Juninho Graham aka Six God Juni

——————-

————————

6AM AT LA PLAZA DE CIBELES

“They act like they love this American (i.e. Nike) ish...But really the truth is you scared of the 6...” — Valyrian Steel on “ANOTHER BB MELTDOWN”

Been meaning to do this for a minute but Tchouameni the 6 of our squad has had a season. He’s reminded the world that he is the best young CDM in the world and that he cannot be dropped from the Real Madrid squad. Mad ting how much chat this summer and last season that Tchouameni wasn’t a proper replacement for Casemiro or that Tchou is unhappy and could entertain a move to Liverpool (*cough* Broke Boys *cough*). But two twos, Tchou putting “Bad Bunny” defensive numbers.

Real Madrid have won 9 games out of 10 this season. The only match they lost in was also the only match Tchouaméni was on the bench in. pic.twitter.com/5bWFyv2CB1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 5, 2023

Poll How Do You Grade The Tchou Transfer, Thus Far? A

B

C

F - (this is the wrong answer) vote view results 77% A (98 votes)

20% B (26 votes)

0% C (1 vote)

0% F - (this is the wrong answer) (1 vote) 126 votes total Vote Now

RICH FLEX

“Juni loves Rodry so much it seems like he’s bias. But ya’ll don’t know how he lives but that’s cause ya’ll live at the Hyatt” — felipejack on song “Privileged MMers”

So a lot of people are worried about Rodrygo...and I’m here to admit that Rodrygo isn’t scoring, but that does not mean that Rodrygo isn’t active or is anonymous. As detailed by Kiyan below, you’re worrying about the wrong things. Rodrygo is carrying the ball into the box better than anyone else in La Liga. He’s just not clinical right now. Once he starts scoring the goals are going to come at a rapid rate.

Rodrygo got the drip pic.twitter.com/7XANVE3QsK — Cristianinho (@Cristianinho_RM) September 14, 2022

BackOutsideBoyz

“They only giving people plus ones, so Juni never pull up to the MET...You know Juni gotta bring the Champions League set” — NerObutBlanco

Joselu on IG: “I can’t train in peace with this guy.” pic.twitter.com/NSVgf2wn7O — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 5, 2023

Not a bad midfield, no? pic.twitter.com/FItkNCJU1G — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 5, 2023