Valencia CF condemns Vinicius’ court statement over racist abuse at Mestalla

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior testified in court this Thursday and said he received racist abuse from most of the fans at Mestalla during last season’s infamous game. Valencia CF published a statement on Thursday, demanding an apology from Vinicius.

In the wake of the information published regarding the alleged statement made in court by the footballer Vinicius Jr. claiming that the entire Mestalla stadium had uttered racist insults at the match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF last season, the Club wishes to express its surprise, rejection and indignation.

As coach Carlo Ancelotti himself publicly acknowledged, in no case can the behaviour be generalised to the entire Mestalla stadium.

The Club is fully aware of the seriousness of this matter. Racism has no place in football or in society, but it cannot be combated with fallacies or unfounded lies. This issue requires the involvement of everyone and Valencia CF understands that we must be scrupulously precise and responsible in this type of manifestations.

The Valencia CF fanbase cannot be labelled as racist and Valencia CF demands that Vinicius Jr. publicly rectifies his alleged statement made this morning.

Source: ValenciaCF.com

Valencia-based tabloid SuperDeporte pressed on and published a rather shocking front page this Friday.

SuperDeporte does it again. pic.twitter.com/gpK9f3E6wv — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) October 6, 2023

As of right now, the Madrid judge is probing three Valencia CF supporters who were identified after racially abusing Vinicius last May. Footage from La Sexta proves that the abuse Vinicius received happened even two hours before the game had started.