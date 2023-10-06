Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal; Liga F

Preview

Villarreal are the second team Las Blancas are facing at home this season. Real Madrid are currently sitting on the second place, tied with Barcelona, with 9 points each, but with a

The last time these two teams faced each other, Real Madrid came victorious with the result of 2-1 thanks to the brace of Caroline Weir. There was one other encounter that was one month earlier, in the quarterfinals of Copa de la Reina, with the game ending on the same result but Las Blancas scored the second goal in the extra time.

This would be the third match since the last international break, and ever since club football has returned, it seems Maite and Bruun are more than ready to fill in for Weir’s goalscoring role after the Scot’s ACL injury. The duo has two goals each in the league already, with the addition of Naomie Feller who has also found her goalscoring touch.

The kick-off is on Saturday, October 7, at 20:30 CEST (2:30pm ET) on Alfredo Di Stefano.

Squad List

TBD