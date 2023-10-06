Managing Madrid Podcast: Have Real Madrid learned from their mistakes in the Derby? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

The best stadium atmospheres

Comparing the Madrid Derby at Metropolitano vs the one at Santiago Bernabeu

Have Real Madrid learned from the mistakes that were made in the Derby?

Is it good for Real Madrid if Barcelona get relegated?

The goals coming in from midfield this season

Is Luka Modric as good as Toni Kroos right now?

Winter defensive signings?

Should we be more open minded to positional changes?

Should Eduardo Camavinga play LB in Clasico

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)