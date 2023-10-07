Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Osasuna; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—7: The Spanish goalkeeper’s easiest afternoon in a Madrid shirt. Had one good save on Ruben Garcia who tried to curl a shot from outside the box.

Dani Carvajal—7: Continues his fine run of form to start the season. Unlucky not to score with the outside of his boot on his last touch of the game before being substituted.

Toni Rudiger—7: Played with intensity and focus ensuring that Madrid left the match with a clean sheet.

Tchouameni—8: A great game in a new position, center back. Finished the match with the most progressive passes and carries to push Madrid up the field. It was a Tchouameni long ball that was fed to Vinicius prior to Joselu’s goal.

Ferland Mendy—7: Slowly returning to match rhythm, drew plaudits from Ancelotti after the game.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Had some sloppy passes in the first half that led to transition opportunities, but improved as the game wore on. Played as the defensive midfielder and had a number of crucial tackles to deny Osasuna going forward. It was Camavinga who initially won the ball high up the pitch on Bellingham’s second goal.

Luka Modric—8.5: The 38-year-old put in a fantastic shift. Played 3 key passes, including a threaded ball to Carvajal inside the box who played the wall pass to Bellingham for the early opening goal.

Fede Valverde—9: Bellingham has been the most decisive this season, but Valverde has been among the most impactful. The Uruguayan was everywhere and did a bit of everything. Finished the game with 5 key passes, 2 assists, 2 completed dribbles, and 4 tackles. His pace, power, physique, and technical skills are all coming together at the peak age of 25-years-old.

Jude Bellingham—9: What more is there to say about Jude Bellingham that hasn’t already been said? We are running out of superlatives. Two goals from his late arriving runs from midfield. Those runs are ever-present. The opposition fails to track it, but even his own teammates fail to see his runs from time to time. The goals are flowing, and long may it continue.

Vinicius JR—7: A goal and an assist, but Vini is still just warming up. Had a number of misplaced passes and poor decision making. Despite the rust, still has the quality, the attitude and above all, the technical skill, to provide an impact on the scoresheet.

Joselu—6.5: Fairly isolated from his teammates for most of the night, only racking up 21 touches over the course of 90 minutes but still managed to get on the scoresheet with his 5th goal in La Liga. Had the opportunity to make it 6 goals with a penalty, but his shot straight down the middle was saved by Herrera.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo—6: Replaced Vinicius Junior and was eager to get on the scoresheet. Made a near post run to connect with a Lucas Vazquez cross for his best opportunity but Osasuna were able to deny him.

Dani Ceballos—7: Replaced Bellingham and played the left midfielder / advanced #8 role. Had a lovely back heel to release Lucas Vazquez inside the box. Also produced a dribbling sequence inside the box taking the ball from one foot to the other to avoid his defender.

Lucas Vazquez—7: Latched on to a Ceballos back heel pass and nearly connected with Rodrygo for the Brazilian’s missing goal.

Toni Kroos—7: Won the penalty kick after his volley smashed into the hand of an Osasuna player.

Brahim Diaz—N/A: Played the last 10 minutes as a right winger and the team shifted to a more traditional 4-3-3.