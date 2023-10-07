Las Blancas Podcast: The beginning of the new era without Weir

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-2 win over UDCA Tenerife and the 5-1 win against Real Betis in the first home match of the season.

Talking points:

Maite’s scoring spree; is she the one to take Weir’s place in the line-up?

The midfield discussion and coach’s preferences

Linda’s impact and on how different it was between the two games

The front three of Linda-Feller-Athenea and their dynamic style of play

Raso gets her first goal for Real Madrid, her impact, and what could it mean for Athenea?

Bruun finding her goalscoring touch

The differences between the two matches and what conclusions can be drawn from them

The defense: Ivana returning, Kathellen switching sides, and the right back situation

Issues in closing in the games - conceding late goals and what’s the reason for it

Toril completes his 75th match as Real Madrid Femenino coach

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)