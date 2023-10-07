Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Villarreal are the second team Las Blancas are facing at home this season, after beating Real Betis last weekend. Real Madrid are currently sitting on the second place, tied with Barcelona, with 9 points each, but with a

The last time these two teams faced each other, Real Madrid came victorious with the result of 2-1 thanks to the brace of Caroline Weir. There was one other encounter that was one month earlier, in the quarterfinals of Copa de la Reina, with the game ending on the same result but Las Blancas scored the second goal in the extra time.

This would be the third match since the last international break, and ever since club football has returned, it seems Maite and Bruun are more than ready to fill in for Weir’s goalscoring role after the Scot’s ACL injury. With the addition of Naomie Feller, who has also found her goalscoring touch, the three now have 2 goals each in the three played matchdays of Liga F this season.

How to Watch

Date: 07/10/2023

Time: 20:30 CEST (2:30pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube