Daily Thread: 7 Oct. 2023

“Sadly bloc is hot like naija so this DT going to be short. It’s a sticky one still...still t’d up in the SE15...two twos yuh...”

MATCHDAY

It’s another blessed day to watch Camoooo-Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr., Kepa Arrizabalaga, Fran Garcia, Gluten-Free Dani Carvajal, Antonio “Big Game” Rudiger, Lucas Goat Vazquez, King Joselu and old man Toni Kroos / Luka play. Today’s lineup may be a little wonky so let’s hold off the Carlo criticism until at least 15 mins in.

Interesting Words From Carlo

Below are some interesting quotes from Carlo’s prematch conference. Take whatever you must from them.

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Modric is not happy because he is not playing a lot, but he is very motivated and always wants to help the team. He has a very important role in this squad, in the dressing room." — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 6, 2023

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Every player has their highs and lows, these dry patches when they can't score. If you look at Rodrygo he is playing very good, he is yet to score those goals, but so far we haven't need his goals. His goals will come surely." — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 6, 2023

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "With Mendy returning and Camavinga playing LB, Fran Garcia's role has decreased, but he is very motivated. He deserves the call up from the National Team." — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 6, 2023

BackOutsideBoyz

