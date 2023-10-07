 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 7 Oct. 2023

Another Daily Merengue Edition

By Juninho
Football, Champions League: SSC Napoli vs Real Madrid FC Photo by Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“Sadly bloc is hot like naija so this DT going to be short. It’s a sticky one still...still t’d up in the SE15...two twos yuh...”

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mandem who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou aka Two Zs, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

MATCHDAY

It’s another blessed day to watch Camoooo-Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr., Kepa Arrizabalaga, Fran Garcia, Gluten-Free Dani Carvajal, Antonio “Big Game” Rudiger, Lucas Goat Vazquez, King Joselu and old man Toni Kroos / Luka play. Today’s lineup may be a little wonky so let’s hold off the Carlo criticism until at least 15 mins in.

Interesting Words From Carlo

Below are some interesting quotes from Carlo’s prematch conference. Take whatever you must from them.

BackOutsideBoyz

“They only giving people plus ones, so Juni never pull up to the MET...You know Juni gotta bring the Champions League set” — NerObutBlanco

