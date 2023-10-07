Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Osasuna right ahead of the upcoming FIFA break. Los Blancos will be without three of their four center-backs, which means that coach Carlo Ancelotti must deploy either Aurelien Tchouameni or Ferland Mendy alongside Rudiger in the center of the defensive line.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Peña, Catena, Garcia, Cruz, Torro, Oroz, Moncayola, Chimy, Barja, Budimir.

Moving Tchouameni to the center of the defense would allow Ancelotti to start both Kroos and Modric ahead of this FIFA break, so the Italian coach will likely go for that option with Mendy starting as the left-back. Camavinga would get some rest after starting the last few games, while Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vinicius would lead the offense against a team which should be expected to sit back, defend and wait for counterattacking opportunities to come their way.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/07/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.