Real Madrid vs Osasuna 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Osasuna visit the Santiago Bernabeu in what will be the last game before the FIFA break. These two teams met in the last Copa del Rey Final which ended with Ancelotti’s men conquering the title, but Osasuna also managed to score points at the Bernabeu on their visit during La Liga last season.

Real Madrid must avoid thinking about the break as they will need to take this game very seriously in order to earn the win. Their defensive line is depleted and Ancelotti will need to play either Tchouameni or Mendy alongside Rudiger in the center of the defensive line. David Alaba should be back with the squad immediately after the break but Madrid will be in a vulnerable spot at least until Nacho comes back from his suspension.

This game could be a good opportunity for Rodrygo to regain some confidence and momentum ahead of Real Madrid’s visit to Montjuic to face Barcelona.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/07/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.