CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 2023 La Liga

Early kick-off in Madrid.

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Joselu, Vinicius.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Herrera, Peña, Catena, Garcia, Cruz, Torro, Oroz, Moncayola, Chimy, Barja, Budimir.

Real Madrid will need to play with intensity in order to earn the three points and maintain the lead in the table ahead of the upcoming FIFA break. Los Blancos will visit Barcelona shortly after, so staying healthy and avoiding suspensions will be another priority for Ancelotti and his men.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/07/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

