Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna

Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna (Bellingham x2, Vinícius Júnior & Joselu). An impressive win. Here is my reaction to the match. More on the way: Player ratings, post game quotes and the infamous podcast.

With three centre-backs out through injury and suspension, only Antonio Rüdiger was left fit to start. This meant that Aurélien Tchouaméni had to fill in at the heart of defence in a potentially risky move for Real Madrid. Toni Kroos was left on the bench, as Jude Bellingham started behind Joselu Mato and Vinícius Júnior. Luka Modrić captained the team for the earlier kick off.

Jude Bellingham was at it again to put an end to any worries about lack of players in certain positions, when he scored early on after Dani Carvajal played a ball to him inside the area. Madrid dominated possession for the rest of the half, but could not create anything substantial to double their lead going in at the break. Osasuna were even quieter mind, and offered little challenge for the makeshift defence. 1-0 at half time.

Jude Bellingham scored nine minutes into a first dull half, and nine minutes into what started as a dry second - Jude Bellingham injected some excitement with another goal to add to his growing collection. This one was a scrappy finish after he battled for the ball amongst two defenders. Vinicius Junior made it three after a great solo run to ensure that this half would be better than the first already. Five minutes later Madrid were at it again, after Joselu Mato secured his usual home goal in front of the crowd. Madrid saw the game out 4-0 to confirm a great win and keep them top of the La Liga table.