Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal; Liga F

Another experimental lineup. For the first time this season, Teresa starts on bench, while Møller gets her first start of the season. This time, Olga and Svava make up the left flank, with help of Claudia Zornoza most likely. The right hand-side consists of Oihane and Raso, while Møller and Bruun will likely operate more centrally. The center back duo for this game is Rocío-Ivana as the captain gets her second start of the season after suffering injuries.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Raso, Møller, Zornoza, Svava

Subs: Chavas, K. Robles, Teresa, M. Oroz, Kathellen, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea, Freja Siri, Sara López

Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Villarreal XI: Elena De Toro, C. Cubedo, Giménez, M. Llompart, Kanteh, Claudia I., McKenna, Nerea, M. Lara, Soldevila, Raquel

Subs: Carbonell, Lucía G., Queralt, Virginia, Vera Rico, María, Salvador

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 07/10/2023

Time: 20:30 CEST (2:30pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube