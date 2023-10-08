Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Osasuna Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Jude Bellingham: The best start to a Real Madrid career since Cristiano Ronaldo

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance at center-back

Does Eduardo Camavinga struggle at DM?

Will he played left-back against Barcelona

Vinicius’s performance

Antonio Rudiger’s yellow card situation

Fede Valverde — playing the best football of his career?

Luka Modric’s performance

A break down of Real Madrid’s goals

The penalty situation, the confusion, and.. Who should *actually* take them?

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

And so much more.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)