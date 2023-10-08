Daily Thread: 9 Oct 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A Good Performance

Full-time: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Osasuna.



We are happy.



Kiyan is heading down to press conferences now and will be joined by Euan for the post-game podcast (free) tonight.



4.48 xG for Real Madrid tonight. Complete domination.



THE Galactico

Jude Bellingham is the Best Player in the World!@BellinghamJude ✨



⚪️ Carlo Ancelotti: "I really hope people understand that Jude Bellingham is not a striker, remember that".



BackOutsideBoyz

“They only giving people plus ones, so Juni never pull up to the MET...You know Juni gotta bring the set” — NerObutBlanco

