Daily Thread: 9 Oct 2023

A Good Performance
Full-time: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Osasuna.— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 7, 2023
We are happy.
Kiyan is heading down to press conferences now and will be joined by Euan for the post-game podcast (free) tonight.
Lots of coverage coming your way. Keep it locked on our site.
4.48 xG for Real Madrid tonight. Complete domination.— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 7, 2023
(Understat) pic.twitter.com/jTVLHUClum
THE Galactico
Jude Bellingham is the Best Player in the World!@BellinghamJude ✨— MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) October 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/f7J7C69x8g
⚪️ Carlo Ancelotti: "I really hope people understand that Jude Bellingham is not a striker, remember that".— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2023
"He's a midfielder. Goals are not everything. He's so special". pic.twitter.com/YV2kMkpxkf
Beautiful win at the temple! Double figures. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/sfsve6hTCe— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) October 7, 2023
BackOutsideBoyz
“They only giving people plus ones, so Juni never pull up to the MET...You know Juni gotta bring the set” — NerObutBlanco
Camavinga & Tchouaméni seem to have convinced Jude Bellingham to make his dancing debut next pic.twitter.com/UVNcdDoDPq— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 7, 2023
Tchouaméni on IG: “Don’t get used to it bro, it’s just for one game!” pic.twitter.com/eAXsiCqeOt— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 7, 2023
"Marcel Desailly"— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 7, 2023
New nickname for Tchouaméni. pic.twitter.com/zA6nPlSMno
Jude x Fede. pic.twitter.com/CC0PzkVt0E— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 7, 2023
