Rodrygo addresses recent struggles with Real Madrid

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes shared some thoughts about his recent struggles on his Social Media.

Las cosas no siempre salen como espero, pero no faltará dedicación y trabajo para ayudar a este equipo! @realmadrid Gracias por su apoyo siempre! pic.twitter.com/pS9C6ccxxd — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) October 7, 2023

“Things don’t always play out the way I plan but my hard work and dedication will always be there so that I can help this team! @RealMadrid thanks for your support as always!” he wrote.

Rodrygo’s post is somewhat surprising considering that Real Madrid achieved a very convincing 4-0 win. While it is undeniable that the young attacker has struggled to find his form this season, with just one goal and one assist in over 800 minutes, it is crucial to remember that the season is still in its early stages, allowing room for improvement.

Nevertheless, it is evident that Rodrygo’s confidence has been shaken in recent weeks. The question now arises: can he regain his momentum in the days leading up to Real Madrid’s highly anticipated clash against Barcelona on October 28th? This much-anticipated showdown will undoubtedly put Rodrygo’s abilities to the test as he seeks to silence his critics and make a significant impact on the field once again.