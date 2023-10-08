WATCH: Reinier Jesus scores on his Frosinone debut

Reinier Jesus, on loan from Real Madrid to Italian side Frosinone, had yet to make his first appearance for the Serie A side — continuing a string of several years of little playing time spread over the course of three different clubs.

But today, a shift in luck. Reinier, finally healthy and ready to play, was deemed to be fit enough from the start. He not only made his Frosinone debut, but he also started and played 72 minutes in Frosinone’s 2 -1 win over Verona.

Most notably, Reinier scored the game’s opening goal. On the stroke of half-time, he made it 1 - 0 for the hosts:

This is an encouraging turning point in the season for Reinier. For him and Real Madrid’s sake, it’s best he turns his career around.

In the win, Reinier also had two key passes, a game-high five key passes, and had a 92% passing accuracy.