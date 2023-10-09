Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Reviewing the start of the season; Standout players

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben, Hridyam and Sam discuss:

What are the reasons behind Castilla’s struggles?

The summer recruitment

Is Nico Paz living up to the hype?

Vinícius Tobias’ start to the season

The state of Castilla’s defense

Ancelotti starting Tchouameni over Carrillo or Marvel

Which Castilla players are good enough for the first team?

And more.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)