Vinicius: “I want to be a Real Madrid player for life”

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior talked to Real Madrid TV and explained his feelings after receiving the love and support from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

“It is always an honor the affection I receive from these fans and the one I have for them. I am very happy to play here and I want to continue playing here for the rest of my life,” said Vinicius.

The fans at the Santiago Bernabeu have always had Vinicius’ back and the Brazilian attacker clearly knows how big of a privilege that is. Vinicius has gone through some rough times during his tenure in Spain yet he’s always been one of the most revered players at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian attacker completed a very good performance against Osasuna, scoring one goal and delivering one assist in the 4-0 win. Los Blancos will need him to continue playing at a high level in order to maintain the lead in the table.