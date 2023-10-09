Open Thread: October 9, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to go to the movies with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Yet Another International Break

I don’t know about all of you (well, maybe I do, to a certain extent), but I get pretty dam bored during international breaks. Doesn’t help that there’s just so many of them. Oh well, at the very least, we’re going into this next break with our heads held high, given that Real Madrid are top-of-the-table in their competitions.

Real Madrid head into the International break on top of La Liga & their UCL group. pic.twitter.com/oqLAj56guI — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 8, 2023

(Insert Dance Song)

Real Madrid's 7 & 12 — Then vs. Now



pic.twitter.com/cfTA1ipiI4 — MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) October 8, 2023

Another Legend in the Making?

Jude Bellingham has started his Real Madrid career identically to Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Y0FB9luJz0 — GOAL (@goal) October 8, 2023

Nero’s Random Thoughts:

Speaking of movies, in the intro, I can’t wait to go see the new Exorcist movie. Any upcoming film you’re looking forward to?