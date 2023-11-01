Daily Thread: 1 November 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

How would you rate Carlo’s performance thus far?

Poll Rate Carlo’s season up until now on a score of 10 Exceeded Expectations (9+)

Met expectations (7-8)

Average (4-6)

Poor (3 and below) vote view results 33% Exceeded Expectations (9+) (83 votes)

48% Met expectations (7-8) (118 votes)

17% Average (4-6) (43 votes)

0% Poor (3 and below) (1 vote) 245 votes total Vote Now

Carlo Ancelotti goes 4th for most El Clasico wins as a manager pic.twitter.com/MlTmAfZpJu — LiveScore (@livescore) October 28, 2023

#ViniJr2027

✨ @ViniJr: "Hola #Madridistas! I'm really happy to have renewed my contract, it's a dream for me. I hope I can stay here for many more years, scoring lots of goals and winning lots of titles. Thanks a lot for the affection as always, Hala Madrid!"#ViniJr2027 pic.twitter.com/OSJaz2yBxd — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 31, 2023

✍️⏳️ The next contract renewals to be announced soon:



Rodrygo 2028

Camavinga 2028

Valverde 2028

Militao 2028@AranchaMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Lwda9N138T — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 31, 2023

Poll Whose contract should the club not renew? Rodrygo

Camavinga

Fede

Militao

Renew all vote view results 12% Rodrygo (39 votes)

19% Camavinga (61 votes)

1% Fede (5 votes)

1% Militao (4 votes)

64% Renew all (200 votes) 309 votes total Vote Now

Maybe the club keeps Carlo after all with the current financial commitments?

Any manager demanding signings will not be ideal for management.

| JUST IN : Real Madrid’s board of directors will ask club members to approve a new €370million (£322m, $391m) loan to cover further spending in their Santiago Bernabeu renovation.



It would be the third loan requested since the beginning of the works. pic.twitter.com/ViB75qi222 — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) November 1, 2023