Daily Thread: 1 November 2023

How would you rate Carlo’s performance thus far?
Poll
Rate Carlo’s season up until now on a score of 10
-
33%
Exceeded Expectations (9+)
-
48%
Met expectations (7-8)
-
17%
Average (4-6)
-
0%
Poor (3 and below)
Carlo Ancelotti goes 4th for most El Clasico wins as a manager pic.twitter.com/MlTmAfZpJu— LiveScore (@livescore) October 28, 2023
#ViniJr2027
✨ @ViniJr: "Hola #Madridistas! I'm really happy to have renewed my contract, it's a dream for me. I hope I can stay here for many more years, scoring lots of goals and winning lots of titles. Thanks a lot for the affection as always, Hala Madrid!"#ViniJr2027 pic.twitter.com/OSJaz2yBxd— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 31, 2023
✍️⏳️ The next contract renewals to be announced soon:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 31, 2023
Rodrygo 2028
Camavinga 2028
Valverde 2028
Militao 2028@AranchaMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Lwda9N138T
Poll
Whose contract should the club not renew?
-
12%
Rodrygo
-
19%
Camavinga
-
1%
Fede
-
1%
Militao
-
64%
Renew all
Maybe the club keeps Carlo after all with the current financial commitments?
Any manager demanding signings will not be ideal for management.
| JUST IN : Real Madrid’s board of directors will ask club members to approve a new €370million (£322m, $391m) loan to cover further spending in their Santiago Bernabeu renovation.— Olt Sports (@oltsport_) November 1, 2023
It would be the third loan requested since the beginning of the works. pic.twitter.com/ViB75qi222
️| Normally, this should be Carlo Ancelotti’s last season at Real Madrid. Brazil want a response before the 31st of December. @miguelitocope pic.twitter.com/i1v7YZy1vc— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 1, 2023
