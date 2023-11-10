Las Blancas Podcast: Subs done right

In this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Eibar.

Talking points:

Madridistas during international break

Toril’s lineup selection

Midfield dynamics between Toletti, Maite and Zornoza

Kenti’s dynamics with the rest of the team in first half

Linda’s strong start

Eibar’s setup and how they tweaked it to neutralize Madrid after 20 minutes in first half

Why we couldn’t use Feller’s out-to-in run?

Why Athenea was introduced in the second half?

Bruun’s increased involvement in the second half

How Olga and Tere changed the game?

How back 3 solves our problems

How Madrid defended the 1-0 lead

Oihane’s performance and the RB position

Caicedo’s evolution as a player

Ane Campos’ performance

Our upcoming tough fixture list

Carla’s ACL injury and what it means for striker position

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)