Las Blancas Podcast: Subs done right

In this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Eibar.
Talking points:
- Madridistas during international break
- Toril’s lineup selection
- Midfield dynamics between Toletti, Maite and Zornoza
- Kenti’s dynamics with the rest of the team in first half
- Linda’s strong start
- Eibar’s setup and how they tweaked it to neutralize Madrid after 20 minutes in first half
- Why we couldn’t use Feller’s out-to-in run?
- Why Athenea was introduced in the second half?
- Bruun’s increased involvement in the second half
- How Olga and Tere changed the game?
- How back 3 solves our problems
- How Madrid defended the 1-0 lead
- Oihane’s performance and the RB position
- Caicedo’s evolution as a player
- Ane Campos’ performance
- Our upcoming tough fixture list
- Carla’s ACL injury and what it means for striker position
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
