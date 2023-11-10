Managing Madrid Podcast: How Can Real Madrid Break Down Low Blocks? LIVE CALL!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan are joined by Members on Zoom to discuss:

What football rules could we change to improve the game?

Best player performances we’ve seen live

Reflection on post-injury Iker Casillas

How underrated was Pepe?

Pepe vs Cannavaro / Nesta

How can Real Madrid start breaking down low blocks?

Will Carlo Ancelotti change the system at all this season?

What does Vinicius Jr need to do to reach the next level?

Does Andriy Lunin have a future at Real Madrid?

How can we unlock more offensive chances?

And much more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)