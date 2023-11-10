Daily Thread: 10 Nov 2023

———————-

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho.

——————————

A New LB Has Appeared

With the looming potential departure of Ferland Mendy and Fran’s early skittish performances, Flo and the board seem determined to purchase a new LB by next season. First on the list is Alphonso Davies who seems open to joining Real Madrid as he delays renewing his contract with Bayern Munich. Will he join the ranks of Toni Kroos and Alaba as recent Bayern to Madrid departures?

| Alphonso Davies situation:



️No current renewal talks with Bayern Munich.

️In close contact with Real Madrid.

️Leans towards joining Real Madrid next summer.

️Real Madrid plan to sign him for a "very good price".



@kerry_hau #rmalive pic.twitter.com/C6VrdMlSJt — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 9, 2023

Alphonso Davies has "no problem playing at left-back" if he were to sign for Real Madrid, per source. He wouldn't demand to play any other position. (Seen some fans express this concern). — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 9, 2023

VAMOS BRASIL

Mbappe This. Haaland That. Kane Whatever...maybe it’s actually Endrick + Marcos Leonardo time? Writer’s Note: I legitimately know nothing about Marco Leonardo. I watched a few highlights and it’s clear he’s a finisher, but I can’t tell anything else of significance about his game. If the prices named are true, he may be worth the risk.

Many thought Rafaela Pimenta’s attendance at the Bernabeu last night was in relation to Haaland.



Instead, it looks like she is acting as intermediary for Fernando Brito, Marcos Leonardo’s agent, both of whom were pictured together at the Bernabeu last night.



More details on… https://t.co/IN1c7XwD9h — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 9, 2023

Santos want €15M+add-ons for Marcos Leonardo. Real Madrid have made contact in order to understand his situation. @GoalBR #rmalive pic.twitter.com/1SAoyoMGga — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 10, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DA KID