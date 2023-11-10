 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 10 Nov 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid CF v SC Braga: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

———————-

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho.

——————————

A New LB Has Appeared

With the looming potential departure of Ferland Mendy and Fran’s early skittish performances, Flo and the board seem determined to purchase a new LB by next season. First on the list is Alphonso Davies who seems open to joining Real Madrid as he delays renewing his contract with Bayern Munich. Will he join the ranks of Toni Kroos and Alaba as recent Bayern to Madrid departures?

VAMOS BRASIL

Mbappe This. Haaland That. Kane Whatever...maybe it’s actually Endrick + Marcos Leonardo time? Writer’s Note: I legitimately know nothing about Marco Leonardo. I watched a few highlights and it’s clear he’s a finisher, but I can’t tell anything else of significance about his game. If the prices named are true, he may be worth the risk.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DA KID

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid